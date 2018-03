Kids play classical tunes alongside the Akron Symphony through Carnegie Hall music program

Host Angela Mitchell leads area school children in song with Akron Symphony conductor Eric Benjamin in their annual Link Up concert at the Akron Civic Theatre. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron Symphony conductor Eric Benjamin has a little fun while leading area school children in their annual Link Up concert at the Akron Civic Theatre on Tuesday. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

St. Joseph School 5th grade student Rogan Allen plays along with Akron Symphony conductor Eric Benjamin and host Angela Mitchell during their annual Link Up concert at the Akron Civic Theatre. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

St. Joseph School 5th grade students Connor Maxwell (left) and Owen Fedak play the recorder with Akron Symphony conductor Eric Benjamin and host Angela Mitchell during their annual Link Up concert at the Akron Civic Theatre. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Russian-born Oleg Kruglyakov and Akron Symphony conductor Eric Benjamin share a lighter moment with area school children in their annual Link Up concert at the Akron Civic Theatre on Tuesday. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Theresa Cottom

Beacon Journal staff writer

