Lake Local Schools says goodbye to two of its elementaries with farewell event before demolition

Karen Koch of Lake Local Schools, takes a photo of signs inside Lake Elementary School from when the Elementary school was once Lake High School on Thursday in Hartville. Lake and Hartville Elementary schools will be demolished after the current school year. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Karen Koch holds a photo of the 1967-68 boys basketball team inside a storage room at Lake Elementary School on Thursday in Hartville. Lake and Hartville Elementary schools will be demolished after the current school year. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Ron Haught a custodian at Lake Elementary School moves a hand painted Alma Mater sign from when the Elementary school was once Lake High School on Thursday in Hartville. Lake and Hartville Elementary schools will be demolished after the current school year. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Ron Haught a custodian at Lake Elementary School holds a seat cushion from 1954 that was in the trophy case on Thursday in Hartville. Lake and Hartville Elementary schools will be demolished after the current school year. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Karen Koch of Lake Local Schools looks at a 1965 photo of the Lake High football team as she looks for more items to go into an auction inside Lake Elementary School on Thursday in Hartville. Lake and Hartville Elementary schools will be demolished after the current school year. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stacks of team photos rest in a storage room inside Lake Elementary School on Thursday in Hartville. The photos and other items will be auctioned off during a farewell event for Lake and Hartville Elementary schools. The two schools will be demolished after the current school year. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Ron Haught a custodian at Lake Elementary School checks out a large sign that displayed in the gym at Lake Elementary School from when the Elementary school was once Lake High School. Lake and Hartville Elementary schools will be demolished after the current school year. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Theresa Cottom

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

