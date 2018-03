Learning to be the best dad possible

Paul Mungo leads a class put on by the Summit County Fatherhood Initiative to teach men how to become better fathers at the Embrace Clinic and Care Center Wednesday in Barberton. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Ed Swart participates in a conversation during a class put on by the Summit County Fatherhood Initiative to teach men how to become better fathers at the Embrace Clinic and Care Center Wednesday in Barberton. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kendall Riley talks to his son as he participates in a class put on by the Summit County Fatherhood Initiative to teach men how to become better fathers at the Embrace Clinic and Care Center Wednesday in Barberton. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Jared Humphrey speaks during a conversation in a six class program put on by the Summit County Fatherhood Initiative to teach men how to become better fathers at the Embrace Clinic and Care Center Wednesday in Barberton. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Anthony Anderson (left) sits with his son De'Anthony Anderson, 3, as Eric Swart looks at the certificate he received from class instructor Ed Pfeiffer for completing a six class program put on by the Summit County Fatherhood Initiative to teach men how to become better fathers at the Embrace Clinic and Care Center Wednesday in Barberton. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Eric Swart takes a photo of his certificate upon completion of a six class program put on by the Summit County Fatherhood Initiative to teach men how to become better fathers at the Embrace Clinic and Care Center Wednesday in Barberton. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Paul Mungo (standing right) leads a conversation during a class put on by the Summit County Fatherhood Initiative to teach men how to become better fathers at the Embrace Clinic and Care Center Wednesday in Barberton. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Paula Schleis

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

