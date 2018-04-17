Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Man dies after being shot in Akron
Published: April 17, 2018 - 8:03 AM | Updated: April 17, 2018 - 8:39 AM
Full Screen Linked Image
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Things You Need to Know: Khloe Kardashian’s baby is named True Thompson April 16th, 2018 10:46 PM
National news briefs: Sen. McCain has intestinal surgery, is recovering in Phoenix April 16th, 2018 10:37 PM
People in the news: Kendrick Lamar, Bruce Springsteen, John Stamos, Meek Mill April 16th, 2018 9:36 PM
‘Night Court’ star Harry Anderson, 65, found dead in home April 16th, 2018 8:02 PM

THE LATEST

Crashes, weather slowing Akron area Tuesday commute Today April 17th, 2018 8:24 AM
Man dies after being shot in Akron Today April 17th, 2018 8:16 AM
Akron School Board approves more details for College and Career Academies and I Promise School April 16th, 2018 8:59 PM
Council splits on lifting age for sale of tobacco in Akron April 16th, 2018 8:41 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal