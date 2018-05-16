Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Man found shot multiple times at East Akron intersection Tuesday night
Published: May 16, 2018 - 6:59 PM
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

President of Akron elementary school PTA faces theft charges Updated May 16th, 2018 6:22 PM
Akron brothers shot Saturday afternoon were on way to family fishing outing Updated May 16th, 2018 6:10 PM
Indians report: Jason Kipnis trying to snap out of slump, knows he isn’t giving Indians much of anything: ‘I don’t have much of a leg to stand on’ Updated May 16th, 2018 5:50 PM
Cavaliers report: With Celtics ‘gooning the game up,’ coach Tyronn Lue continues to question Cavs’ toughness Today May 16th, 2018 5:36 PM

THE LATEST

President of Akron elementary school PTA faces theft charges Updated May 16th, 2018 6:22 PM
Akron brothers shot Saturday afternoon were on way to family fishing outing Updated May 16th, 2018 6:10 PM
Indians report: Jason Kipnis trying to snap out of slump, knows he isn’t giving Indians much of anything: ‘I don’t have much of a leg to stand on’ Updated May 16th, 2018 5:50 PM
Cavaliers report: With Celtics ‘gooning the game up,’ coach Tyronn Lue continues to question Cavs’ toughness Today May 16th, 2018 5:36 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal