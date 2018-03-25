Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Missing Akron man, 24, found dead
Published: March 25, 2018 - 6:41 PM
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter Updated March 25th, 2018 7:29 PM
Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur sets mark for longest tenure by woman Updated March 25th, 2018 7:18 PM
3 injured in 2-car crash, one seriously in Wayne County Updated March 25th, 2018 6:53 PM
Missing Akron man, 24, found dead Updated March 25th, 2018 6:41 PM

THE LATEST

Regional news briefs, March 25: Tour Akron sewer projects March 24th, 2018 11:20 PM
‘Vote them out!’: Hundreds of thousands demand gun control March 24th, 2018 10:12 PM
Ohio businessman convicted of bilking $1 million from Florida charter schools March 24th, 2018 9:38 PM
Things to Do, March 25: Ricky Skaggs; Michael Stanley; Easter goodies; Canton Symphony March 24th, 2018 7:58 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal