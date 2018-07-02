Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Mount Eaton patrolman struck by car
Published: July 2, 2018 - 8:19 AM | Updated: July 2, 2018 - 8:36 AM
Full Screen Linked Image

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Mount Union patrolman struck by car Updated July 2nd, 2018 8:19 AM
Suspect sought in killing of Akron man, 31, wounding of second man July 1st, 2018 9:48 PM
Holiday gas prices expected to be highest in years July 1st, 2018 9:19 PM
Regional news briefs, July 2: Groups aim to help the blind July 1st, 2018 8:41 PM

THE LATEST

Mount Union patrolman struck by car Updated July 2nd, 2018 8:19 AM
World Cup Soccer: Russia pulls off shocking upset over Spain July 1st, 2018 10:30 PM
Browns players want to seize throne of LeBron James as he leaves Cleveland July 1st, 2018 10:08 PM
Suspect sought in killing of Akron man, 31, wounding of second man July 1st, 2018 9:48 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal