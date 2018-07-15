Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
One person rescued from house fire in Akron
Published: July 15, 2018 - 1:02 PM | Updated: July 15, 2018 - 1:25 PM
Full Screen Linked Image

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

One person rescued from house fire in Akron Today July 15th, 2018 1:25 PM
6-month-old girl dies after being left in hot car in Medina Today July 15th, 2018 1:14 PM
Wooster Avenue riots: About the series July 14th, 2018 11:07 PM
Regional news briefs, July 15: Roadwork to cause slowdowns July 14th, 2018 10:44 PM

THE LATEST

One person rescued from house fire in Akron Today July 15th, 2018 1:25 PM
6-month-old girl dies after being left in hot car in Medina Today July 15th, 2018 1:14 PM
Yankees 5, Indians 4: Double error allows winning run to score for Yankees July 14th, 2018 10:42 PM
Wooster Avenue riots: Civil unrest of 1968 comes home to Akron July 14th, 2018 9:54 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal