Panic as Hawaii mistakenly warns of inbound missile

Diamond Head, an extinct volcanic crater, and high-rises are seen in Honolulu on Saturday. A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake, state emergency officials said. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Image 3 of 3

Richard Ing, a Honolulu attorney, is photographed as he joked it was probably someone's last day on the job Saturday when Hawaii emergency management officials mistakenly sent an alert that a ballistic missile was inbound to Hawaii. His wife told him about the alert while he was doing a construction project at his Honolulu home. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)