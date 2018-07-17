Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Person rescued in Summit Lake house fire Sunday dies, Akron firefighters say
Published: July 17, 2018 - 2:39 PM

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Man robs PNC Bank in Ravenna Updated July 17th, 2018 3:12 PM
Person rescued in Summit Lake house fire Sunday dies, Akron firefighters say Updated July 17th, 2018 2:39 PM
UPDATE: Hospice patient, son and healthcare worker taken to Akron hospitals after being exposed to hazardous material Today July 17th, 2018 2:33 PM
Barberton to host citywide scavenger hunt Updated July 17th, 2018 1:17 PM

THE LATEST

Man robs PNC Bank in Ravenna Updated July 17th, 2018 3:12 PM
Person rescued in Summit Lake house fire Sunday dies, Akron firefighters say Updated July 17th, 2018 2:39 PM
UPDATE: Hospice patient, son and healthcare worker taken to Akron hospitals after being exposed to hazardous material Today July 17th, 2018 2:33 PM
Browns coach Hue Jackson continues fight against human trafficking as his foundation helps open residence for survivors Today July 17th, 2018 2:05 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal