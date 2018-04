Popular UA professor receives last-minute surprise from family as he nears end of 50-year teaching career

3 / 4

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Richard Mostardi, Ph.D. Professor Emeritus of Biomedical Engineering (left) looks at an old photo of his department with his wife Sharon Mostardi his son Greg Mostardi and his daughter Kara Barcla yafter his last lecture at the University of Akron on Tuesday. Family members and colleagues surprised Mostardi, who is retiring from teaching and has been a lecturer at the university for 50 years. (Mike Cardew/BeaconJournalOhio.com)