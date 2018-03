Race: Building Bridges — Two Stow families teach a community racial acceptance

4 / 9

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Betty Farris, far right ,watches as they build a fire during a Girl Scout meeting with scout leader Evelyn Nanashe, center, in 1957. Nanashe, who is white and Leona Farris, who is black, co-led the troop in the 50's which was not at all common. The two still remain close friends. (Photo courtesy Mary Helsel )