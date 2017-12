Image 1 of 4 Ally Obney, 13 (left) and Kennedy Filipczak, 8 at St. Joseph Parish School Friday in Cuyahoga Falls. The girls are holding a bell that was given to Kennedy by Santa after Kennedy asked Santa to pray for Ally who had been stricken with a brain bleed. Ally has recovered. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 4 Ally Obney, 13 (left) and Kennedy Filipczak, 8 wear "Rally for Ally" and "Faith" bracelets at St. Joseph Parish School Friday in Cuyahoga Falls. Kennedy asked Santa to pray for Ally who had been stricken with a brain bleed. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 4 Dan Sutter (left) portraying Santa Claus, Lorri Obney and her daughter Ally Obney, 13, holding a box of chocolates presented to her by Sutter during Ally's final occupational therapy session at Akron Children's Hospital Tuesday in Akron. A fellow student of Ally's at St. Joseph Parish School asked Santa to pray for Ally as did the entire church community that rallied behind Ally who has since recovered from a brain bleed. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)