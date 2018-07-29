Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Semi flips on I-76, injuring driver and stopping traffic
Published: July 29, 2018 - 7:54 PM | Updated: July 29, 2018 - 8:07 PM

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Charity events: Six Courses for a Cure; school supply drive July 29th, 2018 8:02 PM
Good News, Aug. 30: Wadsworth native serves in world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise with U.S. Navy July 29th, 2018 8:02 PM
Semi flips on I-76, injuring driver and stopping traffic July 29th, 2018 7:54 PM
‘Here To Go!’ 5KDEVO fills Akron streets with spuds in red July 29th, 2018 6:57 PM

THE LATEST

Good News, Aug. 30: Wadsworth native serves in world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise with U.S. Navy July 29th, 2018 8:02 PM
Things to Do, July 30: NPR correspondent talks; ‘Elf’; ‘Sailor Moon’; free concert at Hardesty July 29th, 2018 8:02 PM
Semi flips on I-76, injuring driver and stopping traffic July 29th, 2018 7:54 PM
Browns coach Hue Jackson: ‘Baker Mayfield has been everything I thought a quarterback should be’ July 29th, 2018 7:12 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal