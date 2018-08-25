Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Sen. John McCain, war hero and presidential candidate, dies
Published: August 25, 2018 - 8:44 PM

Associated Press

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Denzel Ward practices with Browns after leaving preseason game with back injury; Kevin Zeitler, Antonio Callaway return Updated August 25th, 2018 2:50 PM
Man killed in collision with dump truck on Akron’s east side Updated August 25th, 2018 10:42 AM
Browns remove wide receiver Josh Gordon from non-football injury list Today August 25th, 2018 12:40 PM
University of Akron men’s soccer: David Egbo scores twice as No. 2 Zips open season with 2-2 draw with No. 9 Butler August 24th, 2018 10:38 PM

THE LATEST

NFL spokesman says Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is cleared to practice, play in games Updated August 25th, 2018 11:31 AM
Man killed in collision with dump truck on Akron’s east side Updated August 25th, 2018 10:42 AM
Musk says investors convinced him Tesla should stay public August 24th, 2018 11:59 PM
High school scores, summaries and schedules — August 25 August 24th, 2018 10:55 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal