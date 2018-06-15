Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Sobriety checkpoints will be set up in Stark County Saturday
Published: June 15, 2018 - 1:37 PM | Updated: June 15, 2018 - 2:54 PM
Full Screen Linked Image

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Two Summit County deputies treated and released after incident with inmate Friday Today June 15th, 2018 2:28 PM
Sobriety checkpoints will be set up in Stark County Saturday Today June 15th, 2018 2:54 PM
Fewer U.S. teens smoking, doing drugs and drinking milk Updated June 15th, 2018 1:22 PM
Trump: Won’t sign ‘moderate’ immigration bill in GOP setback Updated June 15th, 2018 1:00 PM

THE LATEST

Two Summit County deputies treated and released after incident with inmate Friday Today June 15th, 2018 2:28 PM
Sobriety checkpoints will be set up in Stark County Saturday Today June 15th, 2018 2:54 PM
Trump: Won’t sign ‘moderate’ immigration bill in GOP setback Updated June 15th, 2018 1:00 PM
Trump jokingly says he wants his people to ‘sit up at attention’ when he speaks, just like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Updated June 15th, 2018 12:39 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal