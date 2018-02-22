Stow-Munroe Falls superintendent says police investigate, find no weapons after middle schooler makes threat on social media

Published: February 22, 2018 - 10:00 PM | Updated: February 22, 2018 - 10:03 PM
What we want to learn about the Cleveland Browns at the NFL Scouting Combine
Student dies from self-inflicted gunshot at Jackson school; rifle concealed under clothes on bus ride
Jackson student shoots self with rifle in school; frightened parents rush to scene
Police arrest Ellet student threatening to copy Florida school shooting, old threat against Firestone resurfaces online
UPDATE: Daughter arrested in Akron-area drug ring
UPDATE: Jackson Local student wounded by self-inflicted gunshot; scared students go into lockdown, wait to be dismissed
Meet the Akron couple who feds say helped spread fentanyl and carfentanil in Northeast Ohio
When Obama Had Total Control of Congress