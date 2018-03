Tesla says vehicle in deadly crash was on Autopilot

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

In this March 23 photo provided by KTVU, emergency personnel work a the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. Tesla says, Saturday the vehicle in a fatal crash last week in California was operating on Autopilot, the latest accident to involve self-driving technology. The automaker says the driver, who was killed in the accident, did not have his hands on the steering wheel for six seconds before the crash. Tesla says its Autopilot feature, which can keep speed, change lanes and self-park, requires drivers to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel to take control of the vehicle to avoid accidents. (KTVU via AP)