Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Thieves break into South Akron gas station, take Newport cigarettes, cigars and $100 cash, police say
Published: August 7, 2018 - 2:13 PM

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
Akron police are looking for whoever broke into a Marathon Gas Station early Tuesday, making off with cartons of Newport cigarettes, brownie cigars and about $100 cash.

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Thieves break into South Akron gas station, take Newport cigarettes, cigars and $100 cash, police say Updated August 7th, 2018 2:13 PM
Photos: Downtown Akron in full bloom with colorful array of flowers Updated August 7th, 2018 1:38 PM
Craft brewery coming to Akron’s East End neighborhood Updated August 7th, 2018 12:58 PM
Former sheriff’s deputy indicted for sexual assault seeking dismissal of charges for misusing computer, claims white deputies weren’t prosecuted Today August 7th, 2018 1:09 PM

THE LATEST

Thieves break into South Akron gas station, take Newport cigarettes, cigars and $100 cash, police say Updated August 7th, 2018 2:13 PM
Video: Cleveland Browns training camp – There will be no ‘Hard Knocks’ for team’s quarterbacks Updated August 7th, 2018 1:04 PM
Craft brewery coming to Akron’s East End neighborhood Updated August 7th, 2018 12:58 PM
Former sheriff’s deputy indicted for sexual assault seeking dismissal of charges for misusing computer, claims white deputies weren’t prosecuted Today August 7th, 2018 1:09 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal