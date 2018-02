UA signs one of the largest technology licensing agreements in its 148-year history

Image 1 of 1

In this Oct. 2015 file photo, Matthew Becker, a professor of polymer science at the University of Akron, talks about the biodegradable polymer scaffold/shell that he and his UA team have been studying, during an interview at the Goodyear Polymer Science Building in Akron. The scaffold/shell has shown unprecedented results in bone regeneration during a two-year pilot study and can be used to help save soldier's limbs that have been damaged by gunshots and improvised explosive devices. ( Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file)