What happened to Roberta ‘Bobby’ Snider? Hartville woman’s body missing after husband said she died during their trip to Elvis’ Graceland

Image 1 of 3 Roberta Snider left her Hartville home on Jan. 4 for a trip to Graceland, with her husband Philip, but never made it home. Hartville police Chief Larry Dordea is now trying to retrace the couples steps to find the missing woman. (Family photo)

