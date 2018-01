World remembers Holocaust amid signs of rising hatred

Image 1 of 4 Survivors and guests walk past the "Arbeit Macht Frei" gate at the former Nazi German concentration camp on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday. Saturday is the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau by the Soviet army. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Image 2 of 4 Former Auschwitz prisoners remember those killed by Nazi Germany at the execution wall at the former Auschwitz death camp on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday. Saturday is also the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau by the Soviet army.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Image 3 of 4 Survivors remember those killed by Nazi Germany at the execution wall at the former Auschwitz death camp on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)