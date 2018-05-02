Cuyahoga Falls police seek public help investigating two armed robberies in apartment parking lots

1 / 4 SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is looking for help in identifying two people of interest in reference to area armed robberies. If you have information that can help in identifying the males, please contact the Confidential Cuyahoga Falls Crime Fighter Tip Line at 330-971-TIPS (8477) or contact detectives Lengel, Anders or Dirker at 330-971-8334. A cash reward is being offered. Thanks for your help. (Cuyahoga Falls Police Department)

By Amanda Garrett

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com Both robberies happened in the early morning hours of April 25. Police this week shared images captured by store security cameras of men later using credit cards taken during the stick-ups. The first occurred about 3:20 a.m. April 25 in the southeast corner of the city at Hunters Lake Apartments off South Howe Road. A 27-year-old man who lives at the complex told police two men with a gun approached him in the parking lot. They took his keys, mobile phone, wallet and cash before running away, a police report said. About two hours after that robbery, two men with a gun showed up at the Water’s Edge apartment on the far north end of Cuyahoga Falls. In that incident, a 48-year-old man who lives at that complex said two men pointed a pistol at him as he walked to his car about 5:20 a.m., a police report said. The thieves took his cell phone and wallet. Robberies of any sort are rare in Cuyahoga Falls, but particularly of residents outside their homes and apartments, Lt. Gary Merton said Wednesday. It’s unclear if the recent Cuyahoga Falls robberies are connected to the Akron incident. In Akron, the woman described the thief as a Hispanic man, 18 to 25 years, 5-foot, 3-inches to 5-foot, 6-inches tall, weighing 120 to 150 pounds. He was wearing a black striped hooded sweatshirts and dark pants. Cuyahoga Falls police Wednesday said the robbers in their city may have hidden their faces. Police declined to say when and where the men in the store security photos used the stolen credit cards, but said the stores were somewhere in Summit County.

