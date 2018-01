Cuyahoga Valley National Park breaks ground on first-ever central visitor center

Image 1 of 1

Park project officials break ground at the Ceremonial Groundbreaking Event for the $5.9 million visitor center on Monday at Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Peninsula. After 43-years, CVNP will have a central visitor center, schedule to open in the spring of 2019 to keep up with the park's continued visitor growth. This project will include a main visitor center building and two smaller buildings nearby. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)