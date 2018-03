Hundreds join Akron’s March for Our Lives rally against gun violence

Hundreds attend rally in Highland Square during the March for Our Lives event to end gun violence before marching downtown to the Summit County Courthouse Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Hundreds march on West Market Street to the Summit County Courthouse during the March for Our Lives event to end gun violence Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Hundreds march on West Market Street to the Summit County Courthouse during the March for Our Lives event to end gun violence Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Hundreds attend rally in Highland Square during the March for Our Lives event to end gun violence before marching downtown to the Summit County Courthouse Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Hundreds attend rally at the Summit County Courthouse during the March for Our Lives event to end gun violence Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Sarah Albertson of Akron kisses her nine-month-old daughter Lucy Albertson during a rally in front of the Summit County Courhouse for the March for Our Lives event to end gun violence Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Sunny Matthews, Women's March Northeast Ohio Chapter co-chair, encourages the hundreds in the crowd in front of the Summit County Courthouse to register to vote during the March for Our Lives event to end gun violence Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Hundreds attend rally in Highland Square during the March for Our Lives event to end gun violence before marching downtown to the Summit County Courthouse Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Meredith Gallagher, 15, of Cuyahoga Falls, the organizer of the Akron March for Our Lives event to end gun violence, yells into the microphone as she leads a rally at Highland Square before the hundreds of participants march to the Summit County Courthouse Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Amanda Garrett

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.