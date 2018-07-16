Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
15-year-old Akron boy shot and killed
Published: July 16, 2018 - 8:36 AM
Full Screen Linked Image

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Indonesia mob kills hundreds of crocodiles after man dies Updated July 16th, 2018 9:28 AM
University of Akron hit with power outage Updated July 16th, 2018 8:53 AM
Sarchione Auto pledges $300,000 to Randolph Fair Today July 16th, 2018 8:57 AM
15-year-old Akron boy shot and killed Updated July 16th, 2018 8:36 AM

THE LATEST

University of Akron hit with power outage Updated July 16th, 2018 8:53 AM
Sarchione Auto pledges $300,000 to Randolph Fair Today July 16th, 2018 8:57 AM
15-year-old Akron boy shot and killed Updated July 16th, 2018 8:36 AM
Hudson couple launches distilling business Updated July 16th, 2018 8:09 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal