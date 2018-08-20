Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
22-year-old Akron man shot to death
Published: August 20, 2018 - 8:17 AM
Full Screen Linked Image

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

22-year-old Akron man shot to death Updated August 20th, 2018 8:17 AM
Thorncreek Winery planning expansion Updated August 20th, 2018 8:03 AM
Men smash and grab diamonds at Cuyahoga Falls jewelry store Updated August 20th, 2018 7:44 AM
Miktarian family leads the Uniontown Lions Club parade Updated August 20th, 2018 7:37 AM

THE LATEST

22-year-old Akron man shot to death Updated August 20th, 2018 8:17 AM
Thorncreek Winery planning expansion Updated August 20th, 2018 8:03 AM
Men smash and grab diamonds at Cuyahoga Falls jewelry store Updated August 20th, 2018 7:44 AM
Westfield Bank locations in Cuyahoga Falls merging into new office this fall Updated August 20th, 2018 7:42 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal