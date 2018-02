ADDY honors best advertising work in Akron area at Civic

Pritt Entertainment Group received the Judge's Choice on Public Service - Online Film, Video Sound - Why Not Akron? at the Akron Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF-Akron) annual American Advertising Awards (ADDY® Awards) ceremony Friday, Feb. 23 at The Akron Civic Theatre. (Photo courtesy the ADDY AWARDS)

Todd Biss Productions received Best of Show with this Summa piece at the Akron Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF-Akron) annual American Advertising Awards (ADDY® Awards) ceremony Friday, Feb. 23 at The Akron Civic Theatre. (Photo courtesy the ADDY AWARDS)

Hailey Altman from the University of Akron took home the Student Best of Show Award with this piece at the Akron Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF-Akron) annual American Advertising Awards (ADDY® Awards) ceremony Friday, Feb. 23 at The Akron Civic Theatre. (Photo courtesy the ADDY AWARDS)

427 Design took home a Judges Choice Award with this piece at the Akron Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF-Akron) annual American Advertising Awards (ADDY® Awards) ceremony Friday, Feb. 23 at The Akron Civic Theatre. (Photo courtesy the ADDY AWARDS)

Black Walnut Letterpress took home a Judges Choice Award with this piece at the Akron Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF-Akron) annual American Advertising Awards (ADDY® Awards) ceremony Friday, Feb. 23 at The Akron Civic Theatre. (Photo courtesy the ADDY AWARDS)

427 Design took home a Judges Choice Award with this piece at the Akron Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF-Akron) annual American Advertising Awards (ADDY® Awards) ceremony Friday, Feb. 23 at The Akron Civic Theatre. (Photo courtesy the ADDY AWARDS)

