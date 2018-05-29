Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Akron court closes because of heat, lack of air conditioning
Published: May 29, 2018 - 12:09 PM

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Akron court closes because of heat, lack of air conditioning Updated May 29th, 2018 12:09 PM
Olympic champion Dominique Moceanu set to open gymnastics center Wednesday in Medina Today May 29th, 2018 12:13 PM
Senior North Korean official heads to New York to plan for Trump summit Today May 29th, 2018 12:14 PM
19-year-old Akron woman killed in crash Updated May 29th, 2018 11:08 AM

THE LATEST

Akron court closes because of heat, lack of air conditioning Updated May 29th, 2018 12:09 PM
Olympic champion Dominique Moceanu set to open gymnastics center Wednesday in Medina Today May 29th, 2018 12:13 PM
Senior North Korean official heads to New York to plan for Trump summit Today May 29th, 2018 12:14 PM
19-year-old Akron woman killed in crash Updated May 29th, 2018 11:08 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal