Akron firefighters and medics begin wearing ballistic vests and helmets

Akron firefighters and medics began wearing ballistic vests and helmets this week when responding to violent or potentially violent incidents. (Courtesy of city of Akron)

Akron firefighters and medics began wearing ballistic vests and helmets this week when responding to violent or potentially violent incidents. (Courtesy of city of Akron)

Akron firefighters and medics began wearing ballistic vests and helmets this week when responding to violent or potentially violent incidents. (Courtesy of city of Akron)

Akron firefighters and medics began wearing ballistic vests and helmets this week when responding to violent or potentially violent incidents. (Courtesy of city of Akron)

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.