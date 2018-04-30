Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Akron firefighters rescue person on roof
Published: April 30, 2018 - 7:33 AM
Full Screen Linked Image
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Things You Need to Know: North Korea makes offer on nuclear weapons April 29th, 2018 11:14 PM
World news briefs: Israeli says 3 Palestinian infiltrators from Gaza killed April 29th, 2018 10:51 PM
National news briefs: American Federation of Teachers president coming to Arizona April 29th, 2018 10:23 PM
Regional news briefs, April 30: Blue Heron Homecoming to be held at sewage plant April 29th, 2018 10:11 PM

THE LATEST

City Barbeque to open May 14 in Fairlawn Updated April 30th, 2018 7:51 AM
Akron firefighters rescue person on roof Updated April 30th, 2018 7:33 AM
Video: NBA Playoffs – Tristan Thompson returns from oblivion to give Cavaliers huge lift against Pacers April 29th, 2018 6:19 PM
Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal April 29th, 2018 5:51 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal