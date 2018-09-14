Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Akron grandfather pleads not guilty in shooting death of grandson
Published: September 14, 2018 - 11:19 AM

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Akron grandfather pleads not guilty in shooting death of grandson Updated September 14th, 2018 11:19 AM
Summa Akron City ER is one of three sites in nationwide mental-health study Updated September 14th, 2018 11:14 AM
Hudson considers buying solar power Updated September 14th, 2018 9:52 AM
Akron teens charged with robbing Barberton Kmart Updated September 14th, 2018 9:51 AM

THE LATEST

Akron grandfather pleads not guilty in shooting death of grandson Updated September 14th, 2018 11:19 AM
Summa Akron City ER is one of three sites in nationwide mental-health study Updated September 14th, 2018 11:14 AM
Hudson considers buying solar power Updated September 14th, 2018 9:52 AM
Akron teens charged with robbing Barberton Kmart Updated September 14th, 2018 9:51 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal