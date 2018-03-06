Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Akron man arrested in connection with New Franklin burglaries
Published: March 6, 2018 - 3:43 PM
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

The Latest: Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn to resign Updated March 6th, 2018 6:05 PM
Coventry Township woman accused of killing and dismembering husband appears at pretrial hearing Updated March 6th, 2018 5:56 PM
Formerly homeless man trying to help those still living on Akron’s streets reports being attacked Updated March 6th, 2018 5:46 PM
Myers Industries earnings in line with analysts’ estimates Today March 6th, 2018 6:16 PM

THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn to resign Updated March 6th, 2018 6:05 PM
Coventry Township woman accused of killing and dismembering husband appears at pretrial hearing Updated March 6th, 2018 5:56 PM
Formerly homeless man trying to help those still living on Akron’s streets reports being attacked Updated March 6th, 2018 5:46 PM
Myers Industries earnings in line with analysts’ estimates Today March 6th, 2018 6:16 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal