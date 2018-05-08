Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Akron man sentenced to 52 years in prison for I-77 shooting
Published: May 8, 2018 - 7:17 AM
Full Screen Linked Image
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Akron man sentenced to 52 years in prison for I-77 shooting Updated May 8th, 2018 7:17 AM
Things You Need to Know: Russian President Putin sworn in for fourth term May 7th, 2018 10:10 PM
World news briefs: Hezbollah terror group scores major gains in Lebanon vote May 7th, 2018 9:34 PM
State Dept.: Giuliani doesn’t speak for U.S. on foreign policy May 7th, 2018 9:32 PM

THE LATEST

Marla’s 32 shots from beyond the arc on a surprising sweep, an improving offense and the Raptors being ’emotionally drunk’ Today May 8th, 2018 3:20 AM
Video: NBA Playoffs – LeBron James, Kevin Love give Indiana Pacers credit for success against Toronto Raptors Updated May 8th, 2018 2:54 AM
Video: NBA Playoffs – Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith continues to find his stroke in post-season Updated May 8th, 2018 2:48 AM
Video: NBA Playoffs – George Hill used missed time to learn how to best help Cavaliers against Toronto Raptors Updated May 8th, 2018 2:40 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal