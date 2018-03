Akron man sentenced to almost 6 years for Scared Straight tactics with local youths

Christopher Hendon is handcuffed after being sentenced by Summit County Common Please Court Judge Christine Croce on Wednesday in Akron. Hendon was sentenced to a max of 5-years and 11-months. He will serve 18-months and then apply for judicial release. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce looks at evidence in the Christopher Hendon case during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday in Akron. Hendon was sentenced to a max of 5-years and 11-months. He will serve 18-months and then apply for judicial release. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Christopher Hendon listens as Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce sentences him for multiple crimes on Wednesday in Akron. Hendon was sentenced to a max of 5-years and 11-months. He will serve 18-months and then apply for judicial release. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Pastor Greg Harrison speaks on behalf of Christopher Hendon before he is sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce on Wednesday in Akron. Hendon was sentenced to a max of 5-years and 11-months. He will serve 18-months and then apply for judicial release. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Shanti Portis of Akron speaks about how Christopher Hendon's program negatively affected her son and self before he was sentenced on Wednesday in Akron. Hendon was sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce to a max of 5-years and 11-months. He will serve 18-months and then apply for judicial release. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Christopher Hendon gives an apology alongside his defense attorney Noah Munyer (right) in front of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce during his sentencing on Wednesday in Akron. Hendon was sentenced to a max of 5-years and 11-months. He will serve 18-months and then apply for judicial release. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Defense attorney Don Malarcik shows the court evidence in favor of Christopher Hendon during sentencing on Wednesday in Akron. Hendon was sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce to a max of 5-years and 11-months. He will serve 18-months and then apply for judicial release. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Summit County Prosecutor Teri Burnside speaks about Christopher Hendon's Scared Straight efforts before he is sentenced on Wednesday in Akron. Hendon was sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce to a max of 5-years and 11-months. He will serve 18-months and then apply for judicial release. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Christopher Hendon reacts at the mentioning of his 7-year-old son in court on Wednesday in Akron. Hendon was sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce to a max of 5-years and 11-months. He will serve 18-months and then apply for judicial release. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Stephanie Warsmith

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.