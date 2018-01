Akron police arrest three in SWAT drug bust

The Akron Police Department Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant at a south side home Wednesday netting drugs, weapons and three arrests. Officers found over a kilo of crystal meth, marijuana and miscellaneous pills inside the house, along with eight handguns, six rifles, assorted ammunition, body armor and over $7,000.00 in cash. (Akron Police Department)

By Amanda Garrett

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

