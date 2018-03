Akron realtor puts up billboards to tell LeBron #ThisisHome

Alison McIntyre Baranek, realtor for Stouffer Realty, who bought the billboard space on her own for an undisclosed amount. (Photo courtesy of Alison McIntyre Baranek)

That is the digital billboard bought by Alison McIntyre Baranek, realtor for Stouffer Realty, which can be seen in both directions on I-77 in between Copley Road and White Pond. (Photo courtesy of Alison McIntyre Baranek)

By Betty Lin-Fisher

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.