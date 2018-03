Akron threatens to shut down tent city for homeless if property isn’t rezoned

Sage Lewis talks optimistically about the future of Second Chance Village. The city sent a letter to Sage Lewis asking him to get the property re-zoned to set the requirements he must meet to run the homeless tent city. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Around 35 tents fill the lot at Second Chance Village. The city sent a letter to Sage Lewis asking him to get the property re-zoned to set the requirements he must meet to run the homeless tent city. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Sage Lewis shows a recently renovated space at Second Chance Village that will be used for extreme cold weather days. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Sage Lewis praises all of the help he has received recently making improvements at Second Chance Village. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Around 35 tents fill the lot at Second Chance Village on Friday. The city sent a letter to Sage Lewis asking him to get the property re-zoned to set the requirements he must meet to run the homeless tent city. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Doug Livingston

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.