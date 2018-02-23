Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Authorities investigating gunshots into Coventry Township home
Published: February 23, 2018 - 10:03 AM | Updated: February 23, 2018 - 11:24 AM
Full Screen Linked Image
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Car fleeing East Cleveland police strikes, badly injures 14-year-old boy Updated February 23rd, 2018 10:54 AM
ODOT warns motorists of lane restrictions coming to Interstate 76 Today February 23rd, 2018 11:23 AM
Threat made against Waynedale High School Today February 23rd, 2018 10:52 AM
Cuyahoga Falls student charged Today February 23rd, 2018 10:52 AM

THE LATEST

Car fleeing East Cleveland police strikes, badly injures 14-year-old boy Updated February 23rd, 2018 10:54 AM
ODOT warns motorists of lane restrictions coming to Interstate 76 Today February 23rd, 2018 11:23 AM
Threat made against Waynedale High School Today February 23rd, 2018 10:52 AM
Cuyahoga Falls student charged Today February 23rd, 2018 10:52 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal