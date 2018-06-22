Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Barberton authorities investigating workplace shooting
Published: June 22, 2018 - 9:33 AM

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Authorities: Police shoot male who fled traffic stop Updated June 22nd, 2018 10:54 AM
Barberton authorities investigating workplace shooting Updated June 22nd, 2018 9:33 AM
Tallmadge schools to seek 7.4-mill levy Updated June 22nd, 2018 7:41 AM
Stow police investigating home invasion Updated June 22nd, 2018 7:36 AM

THE LATEST

Video: Cleveland Cavaliers GM Koby Altman talks 3-on-5 hoops and Collin Sexton Updated June 22nd, 2018 9:56 AM
Barberton authorities investigating workplace shooting Updated June 22nd, 2018 9:33 AM
Video: Cleveland Cavaliers GM Koby Altman: LeBron James recognizes talent Collin Sexton has Today June 22nd, 2018 9:45 AM
Tallmadge schools to seek 7.4-mill levy Updated June 22nd, 2018 7:41 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal