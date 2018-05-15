Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Barberton man accused of dealing fentanyl
Published: May 15, 2018 - 11:52 AM | Updated: May 15, 2018 - 12:08 PM
Full Screen Linked Image
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Poetry, film, maps: Parkland students quietly process trauma Updated May 15th, 2018 12:02 PM
UA breaks ground on $5.2 million expansion of College of Business Administration that officials say will enhance downtown Updated May 15th, 2018 11:58 AM
Barberton man accused of dealing fentanyl Updated May 15th, 2018 11:52 AM
Barberton police looking for shooting suspect Updated May 15th, 2018 11:52 AM

THE LATEST

UA breaks ground on $5.2 million expansion of College of Business Administration that officials say will enhance downtown Updated May 15th, 2018 11:58 AM
FirstEnergy CEO Jones addresses shareholders about utility’s ‘eventful’ year Updated May 15th, 2018 11:57 AM
Barberton man accused of dealing fentanyl Updated May 15th, 2018 11:52 AM
Barberton police looking for shooting suspect Updated May 15th, 2018 11:52 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal