Bibliophiles find treasures at Akron Antiquarian Book & Paper Show

Terri Steele-Austin of Akron looks through old photographs that are being sold by vendor Oldpaperpicker of Akron during the 35th Akron Antiquarian Book & Paper Show at the John S. Knight Center Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Richard Walker, owner of Oldpaperpicker of Akron looks through old postcards of Akron during the 35th Akron Antiquarian Book & Paper Show at the John S. Knight Center Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

John Miraszek, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania, looks over his several book purchases during the 35th Akron Antiquarian Book & Paper Show at the John S. Knight Center Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Amanda Garrett

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

