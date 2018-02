Billy Graham set attendance record when he preached at the Rubber Bowl in the 1950s

Rev. Billy Graham waiting to speak at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati in 2002, the first of four Mission services at the stadium. (Beacon Journal File Photo)

The Rev. Billy Graham delivers his message on the final day of a five day crusade at the Cleveland Stadium in June 1994.. Knute Larson, pastor of the The Chapel in Akron, was one of the speakers at the crusade. (Beacon Journal file photo)

Freddie Mae Nelson of Cleveland follows along in her Bible during the Rev. Billy Graham Crusade at the Cleveland Stadium in 1994.

The Rev. Billy Graham preaches from a platform at the closed end of the Rubber Bowl in Akron in 1956. A record 40,000 people attended the evangelistic rally.(Beacon Journal file photo)

By Craig Webb

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

