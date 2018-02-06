Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Canton to seek 0.5 percent income tax increase
Published: February 6, 2018 - 8:50 AM
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

B&W shareholder discloses it tried to buy all of company in December Today February 6th, 2018 12:27 PM
Ohio legislature set to pass landmark compromise to discourage gerrymandering Updated February 6th, 2018 12:12 PM
Akron police investigating downtown shooting at private party on South Main Today February 6th, 2018 12:05 PM
Americans and Asians differ when it comes to perfect Valentine’s Day gift, study by UA professor shows Updated February 6th, 2018 11:32 AM

THE LATEST

B&W shareholder discloses it tried to buy all of company in December Today February 6th, 2018 12:27 PM
Ohio legislature set to pass landmark compromise to discourage gerrymandering Updated February 6th, 2018 12:12 PM
Changes to traffic pattern, parking due to arena transformation begin with Wednesday’s Cavaliers game Updated February 6th, 2018 12:05 PM
2018 NFL mock draft roundup: How the Cleveland Browns can use 12 picks Today February 6th, 2018 12:17 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal