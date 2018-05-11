Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Cuyahoga Falls teacher cleared in sexual imposition investigation
Published: May 11, 2018 - 8:54 AM
Full Screen Linked Image
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Mexican drug cartel operating in Northeast Ohio Updated May 11th, 2018 8:23 AM
United Disability Services ends relationship with Steel Academy in Akron Updated May 11th, 2018 8:05 AM
AP sources: White House aide dismissed McCain view, says ‘he’s dying’ May 10th, 2018 11:06 PM
Things You Need to Know: Schumer responds to Trump tweet with first lady’s words May 10th, 2018 10:38 PM

THE LATEST

Cuyahoga Falls teacher cleared in sexual imposition investigation Updated May 11th, 2018 8:54 AM
Hidden Valley Lake Retreat going up for auction in Stark County Updated May 11th, 2018 8:53 AM
Fox & Hound closes in Jackson Township Updated May 11th, 2018 8:32 AM
Mexican drug cartel operating in Northeast Ohio Updated May 11th, 2018 8:23 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal