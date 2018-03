Dogs bark for top honors at Hinckley’s Buzzard Sunday

Roberta Parch of Bedford, gets a kiss from Muddy Waters, a Toy Fox Terrier at the fourth annual Buzzard Buzz pet contest during 61st Buzzard Day on Sunday in Hinckley Township. Five dogs were entered in the contest and all were winners. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

John Feher relaxes with Scarlette his English Bulldog at the fourth annual Buzzard Buzz pet contest during 61st Buzzard Day on Sunday in Hinckley Township. Five dogs were entered in the contest and all were winners. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Jaime Mautez of the Medina Raptor Center handles Paris a Turkey Vulture also known as a buzzard who was one of two of the birds on hand for a live buzzard exhibit at Buzzard Day on Sunday in Hinckley Township. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Macy, a Golden retriever is dressed as Supergirl is shown by Bayley Miozzi, 19 (left) and her younger sister Brenna, 6 dressed as Wonder Woman at the fourth annual Buzzard Buzz pet contest during 61st Buzzard Day on Sunday in Hinckley Township. Five dogs were entered in the contest and all were winners. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Scarlette an English Bulldog waits her turn to shine at the fourth annual Buzzard Buzz pet contest during 61st Buzzard Day on Sunday in Hinckley Township. Five dogs were entered in the contest and all were winners. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Roberta Parch of Bedford, gives treats to her dogs Carly Simon (left) a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Muddy Waters, a Toy Fox Terrier at the fourth annual Buzzard Buzz pet contest during 61st Buzzard Day on Sunday in Hinckley Township. Five dogs were entered in the contest and all were winners. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Craig Webb

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

