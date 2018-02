East Reservoir dam project underway and on schedule

Image 1 of 5 Contractors from Nicholson Construction Company work on the East Reservoir dam project in Coventry Township. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 5 Contractors from Nicholson Construction Company work on the East Reservoir damn project in Coventry Township. The yellow turbidity curtain is installed to keep soil and sediment from the new construction site from getting out into the lake. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 5 As contractors work on the East Reservoir dam project, a yellow turbidity curtain is installed to keep soil and sediment from the new construction site from getting out into the lake. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 4 of 5 Murphy Epson Public Info Lede Angela DelBrocco and Tetra Tech Project Manager Pete Nixwork talk about the work on the East Reservoir dam project on Tuesday in Coventry Township. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)