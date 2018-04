Family of slain school boy not giving up on finding killer

3 / 8

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

A collection of photographs of Tony Swain Jr. in the home of his mother Lillie Swain Friday in Akron. Tony, 10, was posthumously awarded the American Red Cross Act of Courage award for saving the life of his younger sister Charlique who he pushed out of harm's way from the speeding car that killed him in 2005 when the driver ignored a crossing guard and drove through the intersection of Lovers Lane and Hammel Street. The driver has never been found. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)