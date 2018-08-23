Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Father enters not guilty plea in death of baby girl left in hot car
Published: August 23, 2018 - 4:13 PM

Associated Press

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Father enters not guilty plea in death of baby girl left in hot car Updated August 23rd, 2018 4:13 PM
Akron man sentenced to life in prison for overdose death, ordered to pay victim’s funeral expenses Today August 23rd, 2018 3:53 PM
SaberLogic moving from Wadsworth to Bounce Innovation Hub in Akron Today August 23rd, 2018 2:42 PM
New Humboldt penguin chick makes debut at Akron Zoo Today August 23rd, 2018 12:16 PM

THE LATEST

Father enters not guilty plea in death of baby girl left in hot car Updated August 23rd, 2018 4:13 PM
Akron man sentenced to life in prison for overdose death, ordered to pay victim’s funeral expenses Today August 23rd, 2018 3:53 PM
SaberLogic moving from Wadsworth to Bounce Innovation Hub in Akron Today August 23rd, 2018 2:42 PM
New Humboldt penguin chick makes debut at Akron Zoo Today August 23rd, 2018 12:16 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal