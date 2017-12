First Night Akron brings families downtown for sights and sounds on New Year’s Eve

Image 1 of 6 Visitors gather around to place colored tape on the Joy Unspeakable living canvas during First Night Akron at the Akron Art Museum on Sunday in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 2 of 6 Elise Webster (left) of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada dances along to music playing in her headphones with her boyfriend Stephen Seifert of Akron at the silent disco during First Night Akron at the John S. Knight Center on Sunday in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 3 of 6 Elise Webster (left) of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada dances along to music playing in her headphones at the silent disco during First Night Akron at the John S. Knight Center on Sunday in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 4 of 6 Cleveland Cavaliers Qstix soloist Elec Simon performs during First Night Akron at the John S. Knight Center on Sunday in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 5 of 6 Bob Habas of Akron (left) snaps a selfie with his son Tommy in front of an Akron ice sculpture during First Night Akron at the Akron Art Museum on Sunday in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)